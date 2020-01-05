Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rights ship versus Kings
Rinne allowed just one goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.
Rinne snapped a three-game losing streak with the win Saturday. The Finnish netminder is now 14-8-3 with a 2.98 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 25 games this season. Juuse Saros will likely get Sunday's game against the Ducks despite Rinne's strong performance.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Saturday's clash•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Surrenders four goals in loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Wednesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes loss in relief•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets pulled in first period•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated to start Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.