Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rights ship versus Kings

Rinne allowed just one goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Rinne snapped a three-game losing streak with the win Saturday. The Finnish netminder is now 14-8-3 with a 2.98 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 25 games this season. Juuse Saros will likely get Sunday's game against the Ducks despite Rinne's strong performance.