Predators' Pekka Rinne: Road starter in matinee

Rinne led the Predators out to the ice for pregame warmups Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. As a result, he'll draw the start against host Boston.

December has historically been Rinne's weakest, as he's maintained a .909 save rate for that month over 87 career games. The Finnish netminder failed to emerge the victor from his last three appearances, and now the reigning Vezina Trophy winner will prepare for a Bruins team that has two straight wins to complement a serviceable plus-8 goal differential through 35 games.