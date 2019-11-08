Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rocked in Rockies
Rinne suffered his first regulation loss of the season after allowing five goals on 22 shots Thursday in a 9-4 defeat at Colorado.
The 37-year-old was chased from the game seven minutes into the second period, a period in which the Avs erupted for six goals, three of them against Rinne. He got off to a terrific start to the season, but has now allowed five or more goals in two of his last three starts. That comes immediately after Rinne had logged back-to-back shutouts, so perhaps his current stretch is just a temporary bump in the road.
