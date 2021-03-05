Rinne gave up five goals on 38 shots Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Florida.

Rinne and the Predators found themselves down 3-0 in the game's first 21 minutes and were unable to climb out of the hole despite twice drawing to within a goal. Rinne wasn't particularly sharp, allowing a pair of long-distance goals that he appeared to have been able to see. He'll need to carry the load for Nashville with creasemate Juuse Saros (upper body) on the shelf.