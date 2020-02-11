Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rough outing in Vancouver

Rinne surrendered four goals on 17 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Canucks on Monday.

Rinne was chased after a goal less than a minute into the second period. The Finn took the loss, his third in his last four starts. He's down to 17-13-3 with a 3.11 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. He's begun to lose playing time to Juuse Saros, which makes Rinne a risky play given his season-long struggles.