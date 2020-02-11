Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rough outing in Vancouver
Rinne surrendered four goals on 17 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Canucks on Monday.
Rinne was chased after a goal less than a minute into the second period. The Finn took the loss, his third in his last four starts. He's down to 17-13-3 with a 3.11 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. He's begun to lose playing time to Juuse Saros, which makes Rinne a risky play given his season-long struggles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.