Predators' Pekka Rinne: Roughed up by Bruins

Rinne allowed five goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Boston.

It was a rough debut for new Nashville head coach John Hynes, who saw his goaltender victimized for four short-handed goals. Rinne has struggled to find his game all season long and dropped to 14-9-3 with a 3.06 GAA and .894 save percentage. Rinne and the Predators begin a three-game road trip Thursday in Chicago.