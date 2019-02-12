Predators' Pekka Rinne: Scheduled to take on Wings
Rinne is preparing to take on the Red Wings in a home start Tuesday, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.
Detroit is third worst in the league in generating high-danger scoring chances (44.82 percent), plus the Wings rank 26th in the league in scoring at 2.75 goals per game, making this a particularly good time to target Rinne in DFS contests. However, Rinne has been quite streaky of late, winning every other contest since Jan. 17 -- a five-game span.
