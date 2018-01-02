Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeing shots in Vegas

Rinne was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating that he will start the evening's road contest against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Rinne has had some very pronounced successes and failures over the last six contests, winning three of them while allowing one goal or fewer in each, while also losing three to the tune of at least three goals allowed in each contest. The Finn is certainly a bit of a risk against a very potent Vegas front that has been especially effective on home ice this season.