Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeking ninth straight win Wednesday

Rinne will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs.

Rinne has been on a tear over the past month, picking up eight consecutive victories in his last eight appearances while posting an admirable 1.85 GAA and .932 save percentage over that span. He'll look to keep rolling and earn his 28th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Maple Leafs team that's 15-8-2 at home this season.