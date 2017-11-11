Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeking third straight victory Saturday

Rinne will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Penguins.

Rinne has been one of the best netminders in the league this season. The Finland native is currently second in the NHL in GAA (2.08) and save percentage (.934), and he's posted an impressive 7-2-2 record in 11 appearances this campaign. He'll look to pick up a third consecutive win Saturday in a favorable home matchup with a Penguins squad that's only averaging 2.25 goals per game on the road this season, 29th in the NHL.