Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seeking to avenge most recent loss

Rinne will square off against the Hurricanes at home Thursday night, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators are heavy favorites to win this contest, as they're comfortably atop the Central Division whereas the Hurricanes are caught in the cellar of the Metropolitan Division. Rinne could afford a rebound outing after the Jets blasted him for five goals on 35 shots for the Finn's fifth loss of the season Tuesday evening.