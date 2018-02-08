Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sees streak end at eight
Rinne took his first loss since Jan. 2, stopping 30 of 32 shots and losing 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday to Toronto.
Rinne can't be faulted for losing this one, as he put up another strong start, holding a great offense to just two goals for the game. The lone negative was that one came shorthanded, but that's rather nit-picky. Other than Monday's win over the Islanders, the Finn has been sharp for almost all of 2018, and he should be a lineup fixture. That said, he should be monitored for Thursday, as there's a good chance he gets a night off with the Preds facing the second half of a back-to-back road swing in Ottawa.
