Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to make home start

Rinne will get the starting nod in the confines of Bridgestone Arena against the Jets on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Rinne has been nearly unbeatable in the Music City, as he has posted a 27-6-6 record at home over the course of the previous two campaigns. Regardless of where he is playing, it's been a strong start to the year for the netminder, considering he has 10 wins in 15 outings along with a .922 save percentage. The Finn will square off with perhaps the hottest goalie in the NHL on Monday -- Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck.