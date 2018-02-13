Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to start against Blues
Rinne is the implied starter for Tuesday night's home contest against St. Louis, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
While there hasn't been a hard confirmation for Rinne's start, it would be incredibly surprising if he did not take the net considering his brilliance lately and the importance of this divisional matchup. Over his last 10 starts, the veteran goalie has compiled a 1.85 GAA and .937 save percentage and has not lost a game in regulation since Jan. 2. He'll look to keep rolling against a St. Louis front that averages 2.83 goals per game.
