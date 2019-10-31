Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to start Thursday
Rinne is slated to be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Calgary after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.
Rinne has yet to lose in regulation this season and is coming off back-to-back shutout performances. The netminder will look to preserve his undefeated streak versus a Flames squad that is averaging a mere 2.50 goals (sixth fewest in the league). Even with the veteran's strong run of form, he figures to concede the occasional start to backup Juuse Saros in order to keep Rinne fresh for a postseason run.
