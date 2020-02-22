Predators' Pekka Rinne: Settles for loss

Rinne allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Friday.

The 37-year-old didn't receive the support he needed to win this matchup. While the Predators helped Rinne stop all the shots he faced at 5-on-5, the Blackhawks scored on the power-play and in overtime, which was enough because Nashville tallied just one goal. Rinne owns a .932 save percentage in the last four games, but is 1-2-1 during that stretch. He is 18-13-4 with a 3.00 GAA and .900 save percentage in 35 games this season.