Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sharp against Sabres

Rinne stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The veteran netminder has just one regulation loss in his last six starts, going 4-1-1 with a 1.64 GAA and .949 save percentage. The Preds remain tied with the Jets atop the Central Division standings, with each team having two games left, but Rinne's outstanding current form may give Nashville the edge in the race for the top spot.