Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sharp in tune-up

Rinne allowed a single goal on 23 shots through two periods of Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Juuse Saros took over the crease to start the third period, as Rinne's final tune-up before the playoffs went smoothly through 40 minutes. The veteran Finn finishes the campaign with a 42-13-4 record, .927 save percentage, 2.31 GAA and eight shutouts, which positions him among the favorites to win the Vezina Trophy. Rinne should also be a popular target in postseason formats with Nashville looking to make another deep playoff run.