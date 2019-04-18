Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shot down by Stars
Rinne was pulled after allowing four goals on eight shots in Wednesday's 5-1 road loss to the Stars.
Rinne's night lasted less than 14 minutes. It was an ugly outing for the visitors in general, with Rinne's struggles receiving top billing. Despite his poor performance, expect Nashville to stick with Rinne in Game 5, as the 36-year-old played well at home in 2018-19, finishing the regular season with a home record of 19-9-1 in 29 starts.
