Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shutout streak ends with thud
Rinne gave up six goals on 27 shots Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.
The 36-year-old, who had entered the night with shutouts in each of his last two starts, held a 4-1 lead through two periods and appeared to be on his way to a fourth straight win. But the Flames got to him four times in the third period and Matthew Tkachuk scored an overtime buzzer-beater to complete the Calgary comeback. It was only the second time all season Rinne allowed more than two goals in a start and he still hasn't lost a game in regulation, going 7-0-2 with a 2.19 GAA and .920 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.