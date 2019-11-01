Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shutout streak ends with thud

Rinne gave up six goals on 27 shots Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

The 36-year-old, who had entered the night with shutouts in each of his last two starts, held a 4-1 lead through two periods and appeared to be on his way to a fourth straight win. But the Flames got to him four times in the third period and Matthew Tkachuk scored an overtime buzzer-beater to complete the Calgary comeback. It was only the second time all season Rinne allowed more than two goals in a start and he still hasn't lost a game in regulation, going 7-0-2 with a 2.19 GAA and .920 save percentage.