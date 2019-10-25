Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shuts door on Minnesota

Rinne stopped all 26 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

The Preds netminder made several crucial saves in the first 20 minutes to keep Minnesota off the scoreboard. Nashville scored twice in the second period, then the hosts added two more goals in the third to make it 4-0 final. The 36-year-old now owns a 6-0-1 record with a 1.98 GAA and .931 save percentage. Rinne has yet to lose in regulation in 2019-20.