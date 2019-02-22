Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shuts down Los Angeles
Rinne stopped 28 of 29 shots Thursday, helping his team to a 2-1 win over the Kings.
OK, it was only the Kings, but it's still Rinne's third straight win and second where he held the opposition to a single goal. The Finn is playing very well right now, and it's the right time for that for his owners, considering the Predators are about to face a difficult seven-day stretch that includes the strong offenses of Colorado, St. Louis and Winnipeg.
