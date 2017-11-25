Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shuts out Blues
Rinne stopped all 34 shots in Friday's 2-0 win over St. Louis.
Rinne has now won eight of nine, and few have been more impressive than this one, as he went into the arena of the Western Conference leaders and completely shut them down. Even in bad matchups on paper, like this one supposedly was, Rinne has been a strong play throughout the season.
