Predators' Pekka Rinne: Signs two-year extension
Rinne was signed to a two-year, $10 million contract by the Predators on Saturday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
What a great gift for the Finnish netminder on his 36th birthday. Rinne recently returned from injury, but Nashville's decision to keep him aboard through the 2020-2021 campaign confirms that the team sees no signs that the veteran's breaking down. While this news puts a damper on talented backup Juuse Saros' future outlook, it puts Rinne in position to try to cap his illustrious career with an elusive Stanley Cup victory, as Nashville will likely remain among the league's best teams throughout the life of this new contract.
