Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sits out practice Monday
Rinne (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Rinne's having a down season, posting a .900 save percentage and 3.00 GAA en route to an 18-13-4 record. If he's unable to play in Tuesday's game versus the Senators, expect Juuse Saros to get the starting nod.
