Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated for backup duties

Per Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site, Rinne (illness) stayed on the ice for extra work after morning skate, which suggests he'll back up Juuse Saros for Thursday's clash with Calgary.

Rinne didn't dress for Tuesday's win over Ottawa due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The veteran backstop will likely be back between the pipes for Saturday's game against the Avalanche.