Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated for Monday's start

Rinne is expected to start in Monday's home game against the Coyotes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

It's been a tough December for Rinne -- he's posted an .886 save percentage and 3.36 GAA -- and coach Peter Laviolette even remarked that Juuse Saros will likely earn more starts going forward. Still, Rinne gets the nod before the holiday break, and he'll look to slow down the Coyotes, who have scored 13 goals over three games since acquiring Taylor Hall.