Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated to start Friday

Rinne is expected to tend the twine at home versus the Penguins on Friday, per Adam Vingan of The Athletic.

Rinne hasn't fared particularly well in 11 career matchups with Pittsburgh, as he is 3-5-3 with a 3.06 GAA, his highest against any one team. Unfortunately, with a back-to-back against the Pens, there wasn't really an option for coach Peter Laviolette to avoid utilizing the 37-year-old. By taking the first game, Rinne at least gets the home matchup. Within the confines of Bridgestone Arena, the Finn is 222-86-43 in 359 contests.