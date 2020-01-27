Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated to start Monday

Rinne is expected to start in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinne had a rocky December but got back in track toward the All-Star break, as he's posted a .921 save percentage and 3-2-0 record over his past five appearances. The Maple Leafs lost five of six before the break, but they're one of the most powerful offensive teams, posting 3.71 goals per road game this year.