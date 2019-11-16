Predators' Pekka Rinne: Slated to start

According to Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean, Rinne was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks.

Rinne was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Vancouver, surrendering four goals on 25 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The 37-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a surging Blackhawks team that's gone 3-0-1 in its last four games.