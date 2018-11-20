Predators' Pekka Rinne: Snags eighth win
Rinne steered away 29 of 31 shots in Monday's win over the Lightning.
Rinne has now allowed just three goals on 74 shots (.959) to the Lightning -- the league's highest-scoring offense -- this season. The 36-year-old extended his record to 8-2-1 and sports a .942 save percentage. Rinne will has a favorable upcoming matchup versus St. Louis on Wednesday. The Blues have been shut out in three of their last four games and will be under new head coach Craig Berube after firing Mike Yeo.
