Predators' Pekka Rinne: Snaps losing string versus Caps

Rinne stopped 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Capitals.

This was a huge win for Rinne and the Preds, as it snapped the Finnish netminder's personal losing streak at five games, and the team's road losing streak at 10. Rinne will now see his win-loss record improve to 15-10-1 (including a pair of shutouts), which remains very respectable despite his recent soft patch. Looking ahead, the Preds play four games in the next seven days, starting with a Jan. 1 showdown with the Flyers, so you can expect Rinne to sit at some point during that stretch in favour of backup Juuse Saros.