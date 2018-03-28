Predators' Pekka Rinne: Snaps two-game losing streak

Rinne saved 22 of 23 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win against Minnesota.

The Finn had allowed eight goals in consecutive loses entering Tuesday's contest, so it was encouraging to see him right the ship with a strong outing. Rinne now boasts an elite 41-11-4 record, .929 save percentage and 2.25 GAA for the campaign, and he also has upcoming home games against San Jose and Buffalo on deck to further pad his stat line.