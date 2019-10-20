Predators' Pekka Rinne: Solid in shootout loss

Rinne stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Rinne made 23 of those saves at even strength and held his opponent to exactly two goals for the fourth time in his first five starts. the only blip so far for the 36-year-old was a five-goal outing a week ago Thursday in a 6-5 win over Washington. Rinne will take a 2.56 GAA and .913 save percentage into Tuesday's clash with Anaheim.