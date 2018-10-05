Predators' Pekka Rinne: Solid in win
Rinne made 34 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
The Finnish netminder was solid in this game and appears poised to have another standout year manning the crease for Nashville. So long as he remains healthy, Rinne is likely to start in the neighborhood of 60 games in 2018-19. He's a top-3 goalie in most leagues.
