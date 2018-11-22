Predators' Pekka Rinne: Solid yet again
Rinne made 28 saves on 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Robert Thomas was the only opposing skater to solve Rinne on Wednesday, and the Predators' netminder bagged his third straight win by stymieing the Blues for 60 minutes. The 36-year-old Finn is in the midst of yet another stellar season and will move to 9-2-1 with a 1.64 GAA and .944 save percentage. Nashville could very well go back to Rinne on Friday when it travels to St. Louis to complete the home-and-home with the Blues.
