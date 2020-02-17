Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sparkles in tight win

Rinne made a season-high 38 stops in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Blues.

The 37-year-old had been ceding more playing time to Juuse Saros in recent weeks, but Rinne turned back the clock and carried the Predators to a critical divisional win. Kyle Turris' goal late in the third broke a 1-1 tie and secured Rinne his first regulation victory since Jan. 18. Even the lone St. Louis goal didn't beat Rinne cleanly; Tyler Bozak's centering pass banked in off a sprawled Nashville defenseman in the goalmouth. It will be interesting to see who draws the start for Nashville on Tuesday against Carolina.