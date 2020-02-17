Predators' Pekka Rinne: Sparkles in tight win
Rinne made a season-high 38 stops in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Blues.
The 37-year-old had been ceding more playing time to Juuse Saros in recent weeks, but Rinne turned back the clock and carried the Predators to a critical divisional win. Kyle Turris' goal late in the third broke a 1-1 tie and secured Rinne his first regulation victory since Jan. 18. Even the lone St. Louis goal didn't beat Rinne cleanly; Tyler Bozak's centering pass banked in off a sprawled Nashville defenseman in the goalmouth. It will be interesting to see who draws the start for Nashville on Tuesday against Carolina.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rough outing in Vancouver•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Monday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Plays well, still takes 'L'•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Two games, nine goals allowed•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.