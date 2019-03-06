Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stands tall over Wild in shootout
Rinne made 29 saves but did allow four goals in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Minnesota.
Despite picking up the victory, Rinne has now allowed three or more goals in three of his past four starts, going 2-2-0 over that stretch. His record is now 24-17-3, with Rinne now owning a pair of victories over the Wild in 2018-19. A break awaits the Finnish netminder, as Nashville does not play again until Saturday when they host the Hurricanes.
