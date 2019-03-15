Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stands tall versus Kings

Rinne allowed only one goal on 26 shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Kings.

Rinne was only beaten by Kings rookie Austin Wagner in this contest, which saw him continue his see-saw routine between wins and losses. Rinne improved to 25-18-3 with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He's given up 18 goals in his last six starts, going 3-3 in that span. Rinne faces a tough task if he draws the start Saturday versus the Sharks, who average 3.61 goals per game, good for second in the league.