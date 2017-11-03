Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting against Anaheim
Rinne will get the start against the Ducks on Friday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Rinne has continued his hot postseason performance to start this regular season. He has a 2.10 GAA and a .931 save percentage through nine games.
