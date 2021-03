Rinne will protect the road net in Monday's game against the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will make his eighth straight start, as Juuse Saros (upper body) is still unavailable. The veteran netminder has struggled in the workhorse role, recording an .867 save percentage and a 1-5-1 record over his past seven outings. Rinne will have his hands full Monday. The Lightning lead the league with 3.73 goals per game.