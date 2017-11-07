Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting against Columbus

Rinne will be the road starter against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Rinne is off to a hot start to the season, as he has a 2.19 GAA and a .930 save percentage thus far. Columbus is on the second night of a back-to-back, and there is a good chance Joonas Korpisalo will be starting for the Jackets. That should help Rinne's likelihood of picking up a win.