Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting at home venue Tuesday

Rinne has been named Tuesday's home starter versus the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

This will be Rinne's first start against the Oil this season. Connor McDavid's squad has been among the most disappointing, as it currently ranks sixth in a Pacific Division led by none other than the expansion Golden Knights. Edmonton actually leads the league in shots per game (34.6) but it hasn't translated to much as just nine teams pose a weaker offensive attack. Obviously, that bodes well for Rinne, who brings a 20-8-3 record, 2.47 GAA and .924 save percentage into the next contest.