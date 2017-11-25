Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Friday in St. Louis

Rinne will be in net for Friday's game in St. Louis, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne comes in with seven wins in his past eight starts, but will have his hands full with an elite St. Louis team that's posted a 16-5-1 record while scoring 3.45 goals per game.

