Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Friday
Wes Crosby of NHL.com lists Rinne as a "Player to Watch" on Friday, indicating he will start versus the Penguins in Pittsburgh.
As if this wasn't already obvious with Juuse Saros (illness) missing the games, Rinne will retake the cage after a night off Monday, looking to shake off a dud (five goals allowed) versus the Jets. Things won't get any easier, as he will now take on a Pens club averaging 3.35 goals per game (ninth in NHL) on home ice.
