Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Game 1

Rinne will patrol the crease in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Stars at home, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne was red hot towards the end of the regular season, picking up four consecutive victories while posting an admirable 1.75 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his first win of the postseason in a home matchup with a Dallas team that posted a 19-18-4 record on the road this campaign.