Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Game 1
Rinne will patrol the crease in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Stars at home, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.
Rinne was red hot towards the end of the regular season, picking up four consecutive victories while posting an admirable 1.75 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his first win of the postseason in a home matchup with a Dallas team that posted a 19-18-4 record on the road this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...