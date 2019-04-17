Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Game 4

Rinne will defend the net during Wednesday's Game 4 in Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne swept away 40 of the 42 shots he faced to edge the Stars in Game 3 and has been solid the whole series, sporting a 1.98 GAA and a .936 save percentage through the first three contests. He'll look for a repeat performance to send the Predators home for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead.