Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Game 4
Rinne will defend the net during Wednesday's Game 4 in Dallas, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne swept away 40 of the 42 shots he faced to edge the Stars in Game 3 and has been solid the whole series, sporting a 1.98 GAA and a .936 save percentage through the first three contests. He'll look for a repeat performance to send the Predators home for Game 5 with a commanding 3-1 series lead.
