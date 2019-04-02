Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Buffalo

Rinne will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road matchup with the Sabres, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Rinne was razor sharp in his last start Friday against Pittsburgh, turning aside 42 of 43 shots en route to an impressive 3-1 road victory. The Finnish backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 28th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with an ice-cold Buffalo team that's lost seven straight games.