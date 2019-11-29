Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Carolina

Rinne is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's road clash with Carolina, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

Rinne struggled in his last start Nov. 21 against the Canucks, surrendering five goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Juuse Saros after the second period of the eventual 6-3 loss. The veteran backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 8-4-0 at home this season.