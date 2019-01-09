Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Chicago

Rinne will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Blackhawks, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne was unbeatable in his last start Monday against Toronto, stopping all 18 shots en route to a convincing 4-0 victory and his third shutout of the season. The Finnish backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his 17th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Blackhawks team that's averaging 2.91 goals per game at home this season, 24th in the NHL.